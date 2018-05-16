Woman Fired After Bringing Special Brownies to Work Party

Before you run to all the free food at work, read this story first!

One woman decided to bring special brownies to a company work party that ended up getting her fired.

One of her co-workers got a tip that the woman intended to bring laxative-laced brownies to her departing colleague's "send-off," as MLive puts it.

The company seized the brownies before any were eaten and phoned police.

Police say she confessed to including laxatives in the baking mix. The woman won't be charged, in part because the brownies weren't eaten, but she has been fired by the Saline-based company.

The Saline Post reports the woman allegedly told police it was a bad joke, not an intentional targeting; she denied having an issue with the departing employee, though other employees disputed that account.

Now that's a unique "send-off"!

