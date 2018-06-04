Wonder Woman Sequel to Take Place in the 1980's

It’s long been rumored that the film will have a Cold War setting in the 1980s, but now we know it will be set specifically in 1984.

DC Entertainment Chief Creative Officer (and DC Films co-chairman) Geoff Johns has debuted the first tease for the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, a logo card that simply reads “WW84.”

Director Patty Jenkins is returning behind the camera for Wonder Woman 2 and is co-writing the script with Dave Callaham (The Expendables, Godzilla) and Johns. Gal Gadot played the title role in last summer’s Wonder Woman and will return as the princess of Themyscira. Joining her in the sequel will be Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos) in an undisclosed role and comedian Kristen Wiig is set to play villain Cheetah in the film.

Wonder Woman 2 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.

