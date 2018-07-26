Your Dog Rushes to Help You When You Cry, Study Finds

Proving they truly are man's best friend, a study published Tuesday in the journal Learning and Behavior confirms that dogs rush to be by their owners' sides when they hear them cry. In a study of 34 dogs, researchers found that dogs move faster to open a door when they hear their owners making crying noises than when owners hummed "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star." "It's really cool for us to know that dogs are so sensitive to human emotional states," says study co-author Emily Sanford. "All these anecdotes of dogs rescuing humans, they could be grounded in truth, and this study is a step toward understanding how those kinds of mechanisms work."

Video of Dog reacts to owner crying

Click here to read more!