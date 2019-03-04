'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Luke Perry Dead at 52

Luke Perry - the TV icon and heartthrob who rose to fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" - has died, according to reports.

Perry, best known for his role as Dylan McKay on the show 'Beverly Hills 90210,' suffered a massive stroke Wednesday morning. Perry passed away this morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank.

He is survived by two children, Jack and Sophie. Perry was 52.

Perry became a household name on '90210.' He most recently had a starring role as Archie's dad on CW's hit show, "Riverdale."

A reboot of '90210' was announced Wednesday with the bulk of the original cast, but Luke had not signed on to be a regular on the series.