LISTEN: Beyonce, Donald Glover duet of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?'
The two will star in 'Lion King,' which hits theaters July 18.
June 20, 2019
(KEZK) — While we anxiously await the debut of what might arguably be the greatest Disney recreation ever, today we got a taste of what the soundtrack for the Lion King has in store.
Related:
Beyonce and Donald Glover, who voice the characters Nala and Simba respectively, can be heard in a snippet of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" — and we've got all the feels.
New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" ---- pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019
Lion King hits theaters July 18.
WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.