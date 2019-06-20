LISTEN: Beyonce, Donald Glover duet of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?'

(KEZK) — While we anxiously await the debut of what might arguably be the greatest Disney recreation ever, today we got a taste of what the soundtrack for the Lion King has in store.

Beyonce and Donald Glover, who voice the characters Nala and Simba respectively, can be heard in a snippet of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" — and we've got all the feels.

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" ---- pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

Lion King hits theaters July 18.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Video of The Lion King Official Trailer

