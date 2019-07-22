Bissinger's sold to local chocolate rival Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

(KEZK) - St. Louis-based Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company is calling the acquisition of Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier a "sweet" new chapter.

The Abel family, which owns the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company - has assumed all operations of Bissinger’s chocolate brand as of July. The family says they'll continue to run Bissinger’s as a separate business entity from its other brands. The Bissinger’s kitchen, staff and some original equipment has moved into a new addition of the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company factory and facility down the street from its main plant on the Hill.

Tim Fogerty, previous owner and CEO, made the decision to exit the chocolate business to focus on 23 City Blocks Hospitality Group, which owns and operates local venues such as The Caramel Room, Lumen Private Event Space and The Chocolate Pig.

The excess equipment from Bissinger's that was not needed in the acquisition is being auctioned off by an auction house.

“We have invested millions into our manufacturing infrastructure in the last 24 months, timing was perfect to add a legendary company like Bissinger’s to our portfolio” stated Dan Abel Sr., President and CEO of Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company.

Bissinger’s has been a St. Louis brand for over 90 years and it will continue to be locally owned and operated – with the same recipes and premium ingredients that have made Bissinger’s a St. Louis family tradition for generations.

ABOUT BISSINGERS HANDCRAFTED CHOCOLATIER:

The Bissinger family began its storied tradition of crafting confections in 17th century France, where our legendary chocolate was enjoyed by European nobility and heads of state. According to accounts passed down from generation to generation, Bissinger's confections were a delicacy among notable names such as Napoleon Bonaparte and the Rothschilds, and the family was even granted the title of Confiseur Imperial (Confectioner of the Empire) by King Louis XIV.

Some years later, in 1845, Karl Bissinger would leave France, bringing his loyal master confectioner and all of the Bissinger family secrets to the United States. He settled just outside of Cincinnati, where he opened the very first Bissinger's kitchen in America. In 1927, his son, also named Karl, would carry on the Bissinger's tradition, opening his own kitchen in St. Louis--the city our company still calls home.

ABOUT CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE COMPANY

In 1981, a young candy maker moved back to his hometown of Saint Louis, Missouri after apprenticing with the finest chocolatiers across the country. His concept was simple – source the finest ingredients in the world and blend them together in small batches. Today, we stand behind the roots of our founder. Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company, named for the three children of the company’s founder, is an award-winning second generation family business with over 100 years of combined confectionery experience. From the original candy kitchen on Route 66 to its new State-Of-The-Art manufacturing facility, each confection is still handcrafted one piece at a time. The company’s All Natural chocolates have been enjoyed by happy customers around the world. We invite you to TASTE the DIFFERENCE!