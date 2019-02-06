WATCH: Blake Shelton Releases Trailer for UglyDolls

Blake Shelton took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a new trailer for his upcoming UglyDolls movie. "Get ready for the animated musical event of the year, y’all! We are so excited to be part of @uglydolls, coming to theaters May 3!" Shelton tweeted. Nash Country Daily notes that the country crooner voices a character in the movie called Ox, who considers himself to be the “Mayor of Uglyville,” the fictional town where the story takes place. The film is based on the Uglydolls line of plush toys that launched in 2001 and will also feature the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Charli XCX, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Get ready for the animated musical event of the year y’all! We are so excited to be part of @uglydolls - coming to theaters May 3! #UglyDollsMovie – Team BS pic.twitter.com/rPMcIC8UGT — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 5, 2019