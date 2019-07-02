St. Louis votes to name rare blue lobster 'Lord Stanley'

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station asked people to vote on their Facebook account last week to name their RARE blue lobster... And St. Louis chose LORD STANLEY of course.

The lobster was gifted to the local aquarium after it was caught in the Atlantic and delivered to Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. A one-in-two-million mutation that causes its blue exterior saved it from a boiling pot, and the restaurant decided to ship it to the aquarium in honor of the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup championship.

The aquarium, which is currently a work in progress, is slated to open later this year at Union Station. It will be home to more than 13,000 animals in a million gallons of water.

