Pat Maroon visits slain Officer Langsdorf's kids

"I hope we went there and lifted them up even just a tad because you never want to see anyone go through anything like that."

July 5, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — The day after the public funeral for slain Officer Michael Langsdorf, St. Louis native and Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon stopped by to comfort the grieving Langsdorf family. 

Maroon took photos with Langsdorf's two children and other family members, holding photos of the 40-year-old North County Cooperative officer who was killed last Sunday

Maroon was accompanied by Chris Wideman, another St. Louisan currently playing in the NHL. 

The St. Louis Hero Network on Facebook shared a photo of the visit:

Maroon told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it was an easy "yes" when he was asked to stop by the family's home. 

"I’ve never had anyone that close to me pass away, I can only imagine what it must be like for his kids, his fiancée and his parents,” Maroon told the Post-Dispatch. "I hope we went there and lifted them up even just a tad because you never want to see anyone go through anything like that."

The 40-year-old officer was fatally shot June 23 while answering a bad check call at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and three other felonies.

A second man was charged on Tuesday for the murder.

