Rob Thomas Performs Optimistic New Song "One Less Day (Dying Young)"

Rob Thomas is about to release his first new album since 2015. Chip Tooth Smile will be available everywhere on April 26th, and then Thomas will hit the road a month later to play songs new and old for fans.

The first single to be released from Chip Tooth Smile is “One Less Day (Dying Young).” Thomas is full of optimism on the bouncy new track about getting older. He previously told us where the inspiration came from.

"It's about the idea that every day that you get older is one less day that you didn't die young, and how I think the idea of getting older is a privilege,” Thomas explained. “It's not afforded to everyone."

Listen to an exclusive acoustic performance of the fun new song in the video above, and then turn back the clock for a new rendition of “3AM.” It was a huge hit for Thomas and Matchbox Twenty in the late 90s.