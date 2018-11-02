'Frozen 2' Gets New Release Date

The countdown to Frozen 2 has been accelerated a bit. The sequel to the smash Disney hit will be released about a week earlier than expected - Nov. 22, 2019 instead of November 27th. So clear your calendar and round up the kids for next Black Friday.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will be reprising their roles as the voices of Elsa and Anna in the sequel, after helping the studio rake in more than a billion dollars and two Oscars with 2013’s Frozen.

The song “Let it Go” from the movie reached the top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and won both an Oscar and a Grammy. Here’s Menzel’s version, in case you finally got it unstuck from your head.

Related: Watch Cardi B Sing A Disney Channel Classic