Lady Gaga is "Pregnant" with a New Album

The pop star's creative and exciting response to rumors

March 13, 2019
Bob Diehl
Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has something brewing, but it isn’t a baby.

We’re not sure where they came from, but there have been rumors flying around the internet that the “Shallow” singer was pregnant – maybe the result of her relationship with ex-fiancé Christian Carino or her close connection with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

But Gaga put all that to rest while quickly changing the subject in just a few words on Twitter.

#LG6 easily means Gaga is working on her sixth studio album, and striking while she’s red hot from her Oscar-nominated acting performance. The new LP would be her first since Joanne in 2016.

“Shallow” is the centerpiece of A Star is Born and has won numerous awards, including Best Original Song at both the Oscars and Golden Globes, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance at the GRAMMYs. Gaga’s duet with Cooper at the Oscars became an instant classic.

