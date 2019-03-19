Madonna Teases New Music in Cryptic Tweets
What do an apple and a knife have to do with a new album?
Madonna has been tantalizing fans with the thought of new music for nearly a year now. If you follow the Material Girl’s social media timeline, she said she was in the studio as far back as last June. In October, she posted a pic about her inspiration for a new record starting at a bar in Lisbon. Now, she’s tempting us with an apple.
Yesterday, it was “a taste of things to come” headlining a Twitter pic that shows a red-gloved Madonna slicing an apple with a sharp knife. The hashtags are music and magic. Today, it’s a simple apple emoji above a seductive pic that also reveals that Madonna is now a brunette.
A Taste of things to come...............---- ♥️. #music #magic pic.twitter.com/kLWJcVlms9— Madonna (@Madonna) March 18, 2019
2019 was always thought to be the year of new Madonna music, and it looks like she’s easily on pace to fulfill the wishes of fans everywhere. A new LP would be her 13th in the studio and first since 2015’s Rebel Heart. It featured four singles including “Living for Love.”