Rare Whitney Houston Cover of 'Higher Love' Remixed and Released

Seven years after her death, a new Whitney Houston track has been released. It’s a cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” that was originally recorded in 1990 and given a fresh slant by Kygo.

“I was trying to make it sound like something that she would’ve done, but also something that’s my style,” the Norwegian producer told Rolling Stone of the remix.

Whitney’s initial version of “Higher Love” was actually released as a bonus cut in Japan, but it was meant to be included on her third studio album I’m Your Baby Tonight. The label didn’t think the timing was right, but her sister-in-law thinks the timing is exactly right now.

“The current cultural environment has been thirsty for something uplifting and inspiring,” Pat Houston said. “Who better to inspire than Whitney, the most exhilarating vocalist of all time?”

This may not be the last we hear from Whitney Houston. Her estate has plans for a potential new album featuring previously unreleased material and a hologram tour.