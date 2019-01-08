Shaq, Mumford & Sons and Others Join Kelly Clarkson on "Since U Been Gone"

Not everyone can hit the high notes. That’s the lesson learned in a fun new segment from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon challenged guests Shaquille O’Neal, Mumford & Sons, Meghan Trainor, Rachel Brosnahan, John Oliver and Anthony Anderson to sing Kelly Clarkson’s hit “Since U Been Gone.”

Clarkson starts things off on a high note as you might expect. But things sort of go downhill when it’s time for Shaq to sing his first line. The former NBA star gets an “A” for effort, though, when he belts “Yeah, yeah. Since you been gone.”

Mumford & Sons also get into it, but we know this isn’t their specialty. We know Meghan Trainor can sing and she does well. John Oliver? He can’t sing.