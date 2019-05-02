Watch Taron Egerton Perform "Rocket Man" from Elton John Biopic

The soundtrack for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman falls mostly in the lap of Taron Egerton, the actor who portrays the legendary performer. The album and the film feature new versions of Elton’s songs sung by Egerton, and the video for “Rocket Man” has been released.

Related: Taron Egerton Joins Elton John for Performance of “Tiny Dancer”

The clip goes back and forth between Egerton singing and scenes from the movie, which will be released on May 31st. The soundtrack will be released a week earlier, and includes a new Elton John song called “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” that he duets with Egerton. The actor is earning rave reviews for his singing from Elton John himself.

“It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron,” John said in a statement. “I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie’s lyrics & my music – not just acting.”

Rocketman Track Listing

1. The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – interlude

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard – Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down – Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I’m Still Standing

22. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again