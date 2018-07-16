Bogus! 'Bill & Ted 3' May Be On Hold Due to "Showbiz Stuff"

Hold up Wild Stallyns fans! According to Yahoo! Entertainment, saving the world (or even the universe) might have to wait because of some totally uncool issues that tend to kill movies before they even have a chance to start shooting.

Keanu Reeves (Ted Theodore told Yahoo! that even though he (Ted "Theodore" Logan), Alex Winter (Bill S. Preston Esq.), and the creators have been working to get Bill & Ted 3 up and running for a while now, the reasons why it may not get off the ground will be due to the business end of Hollywood (financing, deals, rights, etc).

Or perhaps this is all the work of Evil Bill and Evil Ted!?!?

Total buzzkill, right? Hopefully this come to a totally righteous conclusion.