Why Boston Shouldn't be Making Fun of St. Louis For Singing 'Country Roads' at Blues Games

(KEZK) - This 2018-19 Season has been a rollercoaster of emotions all year long, with so many highlights and some interesting music choices that have now become popular for the Midwest. "Gloria" comes to mind more times than not when you really think about it. But there is one other song too, John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads.”



February 10th the Blues had a 3-1 lead over the Nashville Predators in the 3rd period, when a TV time out ended suddenly and the puck drops, while the song faded off the crowded continued to sing. Play by Play commentator John Kelly tried to call the game, while color guy Darren Pang started to laugh:



JK-“Puck knocked down at Center Ice by Schenn”

Pang-Chuckles

JK-“And Forsberg back to get it, what is so funny Mr. Pang?”

Pang-“I just love the crowed, there singing”

JK-“Yes they are, is that an old John Denver tune?”



Video of Enterprise center sings &quot;Country Roads&quot; by John Denver | St: Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators

This back and forth made the moment even more memorable, This trend continued for the next home game, which was the 11th win in a row against the Maple Leafs, at which point it happened every home game for the Blues and just makes the atmosphere that much more fun at Blues games.

Boston fans have taken to social media to make fun of us for this, “Oh they don’t even live anywhere near West Virginia, so it makes no sense.”

Well guess what BOSTON, neither does “Sweet Caroline.” As a matter of fact “Sweet Caroline” being played in the 8th inning of Red Sox games was a just off the cuff moment like “Country Roads” for us. A young girl actually was put in charge of picking out songs and initially it didn’t stick but since 1998 its been used as the unofficial anthem.



Moral of the story, don’t judge us for having fun.

