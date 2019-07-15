Limited Edition Bud Light 'Gloria Brew' Just Went On Sale Today

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - The limited edition Bud Light "Gloria Brew" is finally on sale!

Get to your local St. Louis grocery store or beer supplier soon, because they only brewed enough to bottle 50,000 cases worth. And once it's gone, it's gone for good.

To create the beer, Bud Light played "Gloria" by Laura Branigan on repeat, 24/7 for the entire brewing process. And to ensure that every note is absorbed to its fullest, they placed mammoth headphones on the brewery tank, which is also be wrapped in decorative Blues colors and signed by every member of the 2018-2019 championship team.

The beer was brewed in Tank 104 at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis.

