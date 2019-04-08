WATCH: Burglars have change of heart, return with flowers
April 8, 2019
WEST CHESTER, Penn. — Guilt is a powerful emotion.
In the spirit of trying to clear a seemingly guilty conscious, two thieves were caught on camera returning a large lion statue to a Pennsylvania residence Friday.
The burglars are assumed to be the same suspects who stopped by the house to steal the statue only a couple nights before, which was also caught on video.
According to the surveillance video, the culprits also left flowers and a greeting card on the porch for their unsuspecting neighbors.
If only the outcome of every crime was justice and a bouquet flowers.
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.