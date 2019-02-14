Burn calories, control blood pressure, reduce stress! The health benefits of kissing.

Pucker up! Kissing isn't just for showing affection - it has proven to have many benefits for your physical and mental health.

It's obvious that kissing a special someone can make you happier, but it's also shown to lower your blood pressure by increasing your heart rate and dilating blood vessels.

Kissing can reduce stress and anxiety by lowering cortisol levels and increasing serotonin levels.

Kissing can even burn calories, if you do it long enough - 2 to 6 calories every minute!

And can you believe swapping saliva with someone has benefits for your teeth, and helps build up your immune system?!

