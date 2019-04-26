A regular guy visited St. Louis for 36 hours, and this is what he thought

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (KEZK) — From sipping 4 Hands brews and brunching hard at Rooster, to getting lost in the City Museum and exploring the Gateway Arch, Winnipeg native Jordan Maas visited St. Louis on a two-day trip to see his hometown hockey team play the Blues recently and wrote a raving review.

So....I won a trip to St Louis to watch the Jets & Blues game 4. *Spoiler Alert: Jets won* Also - finally crossed something off the ol' bucket list!



My review of the City of St Louis:https://t.co/lcwCRyd86j#stlouis #stlblues #nhl #Missouri — Jordan Maas (@damaaster) April 18, 2019

Before boarding his flight though, he did as any savvy internet user would: he asked Reddit what he should do while in the Gateway City.

“The fine people of Reddit did not disappoint,” Maas blogged, as he had received ample suggestions on how to spend his two days.

On his blog “MoneyMaaster,” Maas reviewed his short, although seemingly worthwhile experience. The detailed account followed his adventures out and about visiting local bars such as Over/Under and Broadway Oyster Bar and popular attractions like the City Museum and Gateway Arch.

After giving a worthy shout out to Blues anthem singer Charles Glenn, Maas tied his blog together with some kind remarks about our city:

“St. Louis is a beautiful city, with awesome people. My only regret is that we didn’t have more time,” Maas wrote. “The downtown area was extremely clean and well kept. Every single person we met was an absolute gem, and the Jets won! What a great 2 nights. Stay classy St. Louis. Until we meet again!”

Although not a Blues fan, Maas praised St. Louis, so perhaps we can give him a break as he grieves his team’s loss.

Click here to read the full blog post.

