Cardi B Scores 1st Film Role in Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers'

Cardi B will make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film "Hustlers," starring Jennifer Lopez.

STX Entertainment announced Tuesday that Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles have also joined the cast.

Based on the New York Magazine article "Hustlers at Scores," the film tells the story of a group of strippers in New York who devised a plan to steal thousands from their wealthy Wall Street clientele amid the financial crisis.

Cardi B's fans will know that she's uniquely qualified to appear in Hustlers since she worked as a stripper in NYC before becoming a star.