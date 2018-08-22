St. Louis Cardinals hitter Matt Adams

Cardinals Players Are Pumped to Have Matt Adams Back

August 22, 2018
The good news keeps coming for Cardinals fans! On top of being the hottest team in baseball right now, the team will have a clubhouse favorite back on the bench for the rest of this year.

Matt "Big City" Adams was acquired by the Cards on Tuesday and his teammates were pumped to hear it! Guys like Adam Wainwright, Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina were quick to share their joy on social media

Adams had a message for Cardinals Nation, saying he could feel "there was something special happening with this team" when he came to St. Louis with the visiting Washington Nationals last week.

When I faced @Cardinals last week, I felt there was something special happening with this team. I can’t believe I actually get to be a part of it now! Excited to put the birds on the bat back on and play in front of Cardinal Nation again! Let’s Go Cards!!

A post shared by Matt Adams (@bigcityforreal) on

And here is what his teammates were saying when they found out Adams was returning home:

Yadier Molina

Welcome back "Big City" !!!! Lets go Cards!!! @bigcityforreal

A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on

Matt Carpenter (who is finally going to share his salsa with Adams)

Kolten Wong

He’s baaaack!!!!!!! So stoked to have my boy @bigcityforreal back! #cardinalnation

A post shared by Kolten Wong (@thewongone808) on

Adam Wainwright

