Cardinals Players Are Pumped to Have Matt Adams Back

The good news keeps coming for Cardinals fans! On top of being the hottest team in baseball right now, the team will have a clubhouse favorite back on the bench for the rest of this year.

Matt "Big City" Adams was acquired by the Cards on Tuesday and his teammates were pumped to hear it! Guys like Adam Wainwright, Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina were quick to share their joy on social media

Adams had a message for Cardinals Nation, saying he could feel "there was something special happening with this team" when he came to St. Louis with the visiting Washington Nationals last week.

And here is what his teammates were saying when they found out Adams was returning home:

Yadier Molina

Matt Carpenter (who is finally going to share his salsa with Adams)

Matt Adams “Big City” wanted some salsa when the Nationals were in town last week..Cordially I had to deny him of that request due to conflicting interests.. Now my friend I shall bathe you in it! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa------ — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 21, 2018

Kolten Wong

Adam Wainwright