Cards shortstop Paul DeJong makes this 6-year-old Cubs fan's day

(KEZK) - It's a made-for-social-media moment people will never get tired of seeing, that's better than signing an autograph or taking a photo with a fan. Paul DeJong simply played catch with a 6-year-old fan before Sunday's game at Wrigley Field and people loved it.

The video of the St. Louis Cardinals' shortstop tossing a ball back and forth with a fan wearing an Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs t-shirt has been watched more than 23,000 times. It happened before Sunday's game in Chicago, when DeJong was waiting for a teammate to warmup with.

The moment was first noticed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Derrick Goold, then the boy's father was kind enough to the share the video with us. Blake Hike gave a shout out to DeJong, calling him a "true professional and class act" for taking a moment to make "a fan for life."

