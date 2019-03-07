Charlotte Russe closing all remaining stores

Charlotte Russe has begun "going out of business" sales today, as the clothing chain begins the process of closing all its stores.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, and said at the time that it would close 94 stores.

"Our online store has closed, going out of business, sale starts March 7, all stores, all sales final," the Charlotte Russe website reads.

Liquidation sales will run through April 30, a court document said, according to Business Insider.

More than 400 stores will be closing.

Late last month, Payless filed for Chapter 11 for the second time, and is liquidating all 2,500 of its U.S. stores. Gymboree is closing all of its roughly 900 stores, including its Crazy 8 stores, the AP reports.