Cher to launch new genderless fragrance

After more than 30 years, Cher has announced plans to release a new fragrance.

People reports that Eau de Couture by Cher is a genderless scent and marks the star’s big return to the industry after her Uninhibited perfume was discontinued in 1987.

“I made it for people who love perfume and want to smell good and for people who feel that it’s part of who they are,” Cher says of the signature fragrance, which features notes of vanilla, bergamot, neroli, jasmine, and vetiver. “I like vanilla. It’s very touchy-feely. It makes you want to hold yourself."

Cher also wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she’s been working on the fragrance “for four years.”

