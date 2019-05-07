'5 billion dollar' fine for anyone in a Stars jersey

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — If any Dallas Stars fans are in town for Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, they may want to be careful if they decide to show they fandom away from Enterprise Center. Chesterfield Police tweeted Tuesday afternoon they would be enforcing a "5 billion dollar" fine for wearing a Stars jersey.

The tweet, send with a photo of a Dallas jersey with a red crossed-out circle over it, stated:

"Today and today only, Anyone caught wearing a Dallas Stars jersey in the City of Chesterfield will be fined 5 billion dollars. That is all. @StLouisBlues Lets go Blues!

Although it's probably just a joke, we wouldn't suggest trying to call their bluff."

The puck drops between the Blues and Stars at 7 p.m. and you can hear the game on our sister stations KMOX or Y98.

