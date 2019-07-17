(Getty Images)

Cubs Fan Snatched Home Run Ball Away From Young Fans

Come on man...

July 17, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(KEZK) - The so-called unwritten rules of baseball don't only apply to the players. Many people believe one big no-no for fans is snatching a souvenir baseball away from young fans, whether it be a game-winning home run, a foul ball or a baseball tossed to the stands by a player.

But that's what happened on Tuesday night after Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to give the Cubs a 4-3 win. As we see in highlights, there were at least two children right in the front row, ready to grab the baseball out of the netting. But then an adult fan wearing a "Mai Tai Guy" jersey reached around the kids and grabbed it. 

Social media has been beating him up pretty hard over it ever since: 

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
Chicago Cubs
fan
home run
ball
steal
kids
adult

Trish's Dishes