Cubs Fan Snatched Home Run Ball Away From Young Fans

(KEZK) - The so-called unwritten rules of baseball don't only apply to the players. Many people believe one big no-no for fans is snatching a souvenir baseball away from young fans, whether it be a game-winning home run, a foul ball or a baseball tossed to the stands by a player.

But that's what happened on Tuesday night after Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off homer in the 10th inning to give the Cubs a 4-3 win. As we see in highlights, there were at least two children right in the front row, ready to grab the baseball out of the netting. But then an adult fan wearing a "Mai Tai Guy" jersey reached around the kids and grabbed it.

Social media has been beating him up pretty hard over it ever since:

Cubs fan robs kids of walk off homerun ball #savage pic.twitter.com/c6FXorCqEr — BirdGang (@GordonsWord) July 17, 2019

Jerkiest fan ever. Steals the walk-off home run ball by Schwarber from two little kids. #Cubs. pic.twitter.com/7OT1x1Nio6 — Lee Janger (@LeeJanger) July 17, 2019

@Cubs please get the guy in the Mai Tai guy Jersey to give the ball to the kids he stole it from !! That was just wrong and he was probably overserved. Taking the home run ball from going Cub fans !! #heinous — jimmy cohn (@jimmytheprinter) July 17, 2019

This tweet is to shame the #Cubs fan who stole Kyle Schwarber's walk off home run from the kid in the bleachers. Not cool, dude. pic.twitter.com/509QA45DQ9 — Brent Kilman (@BrentKilman) July 17, 2019

