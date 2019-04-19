WATCH: Illinois police rescue donkey from highway

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (KEZK) — Police rescued a donkey from highway 90 Wednesday morning and it was recorded on an officer's body camera.

The donkey, named Dusty, was returned to its owner, who had just bought the animal. The latch on the trailer it was in apparently was unsecured.

"That's a tough little donkey, too, because he was kind of scraped up,” the officer who rescued Dusty said. "But he was walking around and didn't seem upset. He was real friendly."

