(KEZK) — Chick-fil-A is adding Mac & Cheese to its menu across the country, the chain announced Monday.

Made with a special blend of cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses, the gooey comfort food is baked in restaurant daily.

Pair it with your favorite chicken sandwich or nuggets starting today, Aug. 12.

Click here to find a Chick-fil-A near you.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.