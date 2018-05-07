Chip Gaines Runs First Marathon With Wife Joanna Cheering Him On
The race raised over 250,000 for cancer research
"Fixer Upper" funny guy Chip Gaines completed his first marathon Sunday and Joanna cheered him on all the way to the finish line.
Pregnant with the couple's fifth child, Joanna was glowing with pride watching her husband compete in the Silo District Marathon in their hometown of Waco.
In addition to running the marathon, both Chip and Joanna hosted the event, which was held to raise money for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation in order to fund research of rare cancers and their treatments.
Joanna had previously posted a picture on Instagram of Chip giving some explanation into his decision to train for the 26.2 mile journey, "Chip randomly ran into [professional runner and cancer survivor Gabriele Grunewald> in Central Park where she shared some of her story. It was then that Chip was inspired to take this goal of running a marathon and turn it into something bigger: raising money and awareness for rare cancer research.”
And in true Chip fashion, he couldn't run the race in just any old attire. Chip paid tribute to his love of 'demo day,' crossing the finish line in a tool belt.
It all started with a lofty goal that he first considered while writing his book Capital Gaines. Then last October Chip randomly ran into @gigrunewald in Central Park where she shared some of her story. It was then that Chip was inspired to take this goal of running a marathon and turn it into something bigger: raising money and awareness for rare cancer research. This weekend 6,000 runners from all 50 states and 7 countries will participate in our first annual #SiloDistrictMarathon right here in Waco, TX. All profits from this race will go to her foundation @bravelikegabe. ⠀ ⠀ Chip, I couldn't be prouder of you. I am thankful for your big heart and big vision. Go get 'em this weekend, and you better believe I'll be the first in line at the finish to give you the biggest hug! #yourbiggestfan #yougotthis #26.2miles
Having a hard time finding the right words to describe this weekend’s #silodistrictmarathon events! Incredible, heartwarming, and inspiring to say the least. -- . @chipgaines has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime by letting us join him on his journey to become a marathoner! DONE! ✅ I couldn’t be prouder of Chip for completing 26.2 miles and even though he didn’t run every single step, he maintained a positive attitude while continuing to move forward the whole way through — and THAT is what life, and running, are all about. ❤️ . Chip checked a BIG one off his bucket-list today but in the process he helped me check off one too! -- Ever since the day I was diagnosed with cancer I knew that one day I wanted to work to give back in the form of inspiration, sure, but even more so in an important source of hope for rare cancer patients — raising research funds for advancing the science to discover new treatments. My new foundation @bravelikegabe is the beneficiary of 100% of the proceeds from the race which is truly amazing and lifts us into a space where we will be able to make a huge difference in the cancer community right from the start. THANK YOU @chipgaines, @joannagaines, and the entire @magnolia crew! Y’all are special. ✨ . We fully understand the Waco magic -- and can’t wait to return next year! --♀️--♂️ Big hugs to all who came here to run in support of the cause and cheer for Chip — especially the “original” #TeamBLG crew who made the trek and raced with vigor! (looking at you @ladiahallie and @justingrunewald1) Heart is so full. ❤️
Couldn't be prouder of you @chipgaines ... YOU DID IT!! ----#silodistrictmarathon (watch my stories for more pics and videos!)
