Chrissy Metz Used to Be Ariana Grande's Talent Agent

Before Chrissy Metz landed her role on the now hit show This Is Us, she was a talent agent for Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron.

The actress spoke about her life before fame with Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new memoir.

Metz recalls recognizing the talent in Grande immediately, even before her role on the show Victorious.

Metz told Fallon it was "so fun" to see these young talent and "know they are going to be stars when you meet them for the first time."

