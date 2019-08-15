(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Coca-Cola Announces Cinnamon Coke and Cranberry Sprite Sodas Coming Soon

Do you like wacky soda flavors, or are you more of a traditionalist?

August 15, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(KEZK) - As the annual deluge of pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, snack cakes, cookies and candy bars begins flooding stores, Coca-Cola has announced the release of two holiday versions of classic Coke-brand sodas coming soon to the U.S.

Cinnamon Coke plans to debut Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry on Sept. 30, the company has confirmed to CNET. Although the blend will be a first for U.S. consumers, the holiday soda has already been successfully tested across the pond. Coca-Cola Cinnamon was released in the U.K. last year in regular and sugar-free versions.

Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) on

Keeping the winter theme going, new Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite will be out for the holiday season!

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) on

The flavors will be here through New Year's Eve.

Recently Pepsi tried a cinnamon-flavored sode of their own called Pepsi Fire, but that didn't last long. So we'll see if Coke got it right this time. 

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
Holiday
Coca Cola
Sprite
Coke
soda
New
release
cinnamon
cranberry

Trish's Dishes