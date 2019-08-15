Coca-Cola Announces Cinnamon Coke and Cranberry Sprite Sodas Coming Soon

(KEZK) - As the annual deluge of pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, snack cakes, cookies and candy bars begins flooding stores, Coca-Cola has announced the release of two holiday versions of classic Coke-brand sodas coming soon to the U.S.

Cinnamon Coke plans to debut Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry on Sept. 30, the company has confirmed to CNET. Although the blend will be a first for U.S. consumers, the holiday soda has already been successfully tested across the pond. Coca-Cola Cinnamon was released in the U.K. last year in regular and sugar-free versions.

The flavors will be here through New Year's Eve.

Recently Pepsi tried a cinnamon-flavored sode of their own called Pepsi Fire, but that didn't last long. So we'll see if Coke got it right this time.

