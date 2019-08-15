Coca-Cola Announces Cinnamon Coke and Cranberry Sprite Sodas Coming Soon
Do you like wacky soda flavors, or are you more of a traditionalist?
(KEZK) - As the annual deluge of pumpkin spice-flavored coffee, snack cakes, cookies and candy bars begins flooding stores, Coca-Cola has announced the release of two holiday versions of classic Coke-brand sodas coming soon to the U.S.
Cinnamon Coke plans to debut Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry on Sept. 30, the company has confirmed to CNET. Although the blend will be a first for U.S. consumers, the holiday soda has already been successfully tested across the pond. Coca-Cola Cinnamon was released in the U.K. last year in regular and sugar-free versions.
Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.
Keeping the winter theme going, new Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite will be out for the holiday season!
The flavors will be here through New Year's Eve.
Recently Pepsi tried a cinnamon-flavored sode of their own called Pepsi Fire, but that didn't last long. So we'll see if Coke got it right this time.
