Adam Sandler making St. Louis tour stop this summer

Adam Sandler is stopping in St. Louis this summer during his "100% Fresher" tour!

The star of comedy classics like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "Big Daddy," and "The Wedding Singer" and will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 5.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 29 at LiveNation.com.

presale tickets, use password "KEZK"

A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has been performing for live audiences on a sold-out tour over the last couple of years across the U.S. and Canada.

"100% Fresh" was released on Netflix on Oct. 23, marking Sandler’s first comedy special in 20 years.

Sandler’s comedy albums with Warner Bros. Records have gone multi-platinum and have collectively sold more than 6 million copies to date.

