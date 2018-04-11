Comedy Central Sets Bruce Willis Roast for Summer

Bruce Willis is preparing to be skewered as the next target of Comedy Central’s traditional roast.

“This ain’t the first time I’ll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless assholes for a couple hours,” cracked Willis. You can watch a promo clip below.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis (#BruceWillisRoast) will take place in Los Angeles with the tape and airdate to be announced at a later date.

Video of Coming This Summer: The Roast of Bruce Willis

The Diehard and G.I. Joe: Retaliation star can be seen in the recently released Death Wish, Eli Roth’s recharge of the 1974 genre classic. Upcoming films include Motherless Brooklynand Glass.

“Bruce has survived terrorists, Armageddon, romance and death itself. Yet, nothing has prepared him for this Roast,” said Kent Alterman, President, Comedy Central.

The Comedy Central Roast Of Bruce Willis will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as Executive Producer and Director of the Comedy Central Roasts of Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, as well as the Emmy-nominated Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner.