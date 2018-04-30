Dancing With the Stars Season 26 Premiers Tonight

Everyone’s favorite celebrity dance competition begins tonight on ABC and will be unlike any before it. The 26th season of DWTS is the first ever all-athletes edition as well as the shortest season to date only running four weeks with double eliminations every single week.

If you are a fan of the show, you know that athletes have done particularly well on past seasons of the show with several of them having won the coveted Mirrorball trophy including Apolo Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi, and Laurie Hernandez.

Despite the shortening the length, it sounds like viewers can still expect the show to pack a lot of punch.

"It's going to be super-competitive," a spokesperson for DWTS told E! News. "I think the fact that it's four weeks and 10 couples, we're going to see things change very quickly right way through the season. And the other thing about athletes, of course, is these are people who compete for a living, who train for a living, so I think what we're going to see potentially is the most competitive season ever."

