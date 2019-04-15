Free massages, deals on food, drinks, more Tax-Day deals in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Filing taxes can be stressful, but one way to unwind is to cash in on some major deals on Tax Day. Several businesses around the country are rewarding taxpayers with free treats, discounted meals and even free massages.

Planet Fitness: free massages for members and non-members, with this coupon.

Applebee's: $1 strawberry margarita.

Office Depot and Office Max: Shred up to 5-pounds of documents for free.

Hooters: Kids get a free meal with the purchase of a $15 adult meal.

McDonald’s: Tax Day deals will vary, including a buy one Big Mac, get one for 50 cents.

Pizza Hut: Large two-topping pizza for $5.99 with online carryout orders.

Kohl’s: 15% off purchases or 20% off when you spend $100 or more with this promo code, good through April 17.

Reebok: Save $40 on online purchases of $100 or more with this coupon.

If you're planning a vacation, today is also a good day to book on sites like Hotwire and Orbitz who are offering specials.

And keep a lookout for other local businesses with deals like $10.40-priced items or 15% off discounts.

*Check stores for local participation*

