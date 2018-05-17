Diane Keaton Kisses Jimmy Kimmel While Recreating A Scene From Her New Movie
May 17, 2018
Diane Keaton planted one on the lips of Jimmel Kimmel on his show Wednesday night while recreating a favorite scene from her new movie, Book Club.
Keaton was eager to discuss her final scene with co-star and film love interest, Andy Garcia.
"At the end of the movie, I have this extremely fun moment for me," she began. "I'm seeing Andy and we're together and I'm going to kiss him goodbye."
She then gave Kimmel a huge kiss on the lips. Kimmel responded joking, "Oh my goodness. Well, a dream has come true for Jimmy Kimmel here," he said in awe. "Why can't I be Andy Garcia?"