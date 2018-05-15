Did Pauley Perrette Just Reveal Why She Really Left NCIS?

Pauley Perrette's last episode of NCIS aired last week after a 15 year run with the show.

Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, left in an emotional goodbye followed by a series of cryptic tweets.

Within the tweets, it appears that Perrette had struggled with whether or not to "spill the beans" about "multiple physical assaults" that took place during her time with the show.

The actress did not identify who she is accusing of the alleged assaults, when these assaults took place, or exactly what role they played in her decision to leave the show.

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018