© Sipa USA

Did Pauley Perrette Just Reveal Why She Really Left NCIS?

May 15, 2018

Pauley Perrette's last episode of NCIS aired last week after a 15 year run with the show. 

Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, left in an emotional goodbye followed by a series of cryptic tweets. 

Within the tweets, it appears that Perrette had struggled with whether or not to "spill the beans" about "multiple physical assaults" that took place during her time with the show.

The actress did not identify who she is accusing of the alleged assaults, when these assaults took place, or exactly what role they played in her decision to leave the show. 

Tags: 
tweets
twitter
NCIS
Pauley Perrette

Trish's Dishes