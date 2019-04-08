Survey finds key to happiness has four furry legs and wet nose

Politics and religion are often hotly debated topics, as is this one.

Are dogs or cats better?

That question may never be answered, but one may make you happier over the other, a recent study revealed.

“Dog owners are about twice as likely as cat owners to say they’re ‘very happy,’” according to data from 2018 on pet ownership from General Social Survey.

The survey said people who own both felines and canines fall somewhere in between, and that about 60 percent of American households own a pet of some kind.

The "happiness divide" is quite large between dog and cat owners, but that does not create causation.

The survey did show that dog owners "are more likely to be married and own their own homes than cat owners, both factors known to affect happiness and life satisfaction.”

