The Dramatic Reading of Old Town Road is The Best Version You'll Hear
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" set a world record for 17 weeks as the No. 1 song of Billboard's Hot 100
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - Our partner station, KMOX asked a local stage actor of more than 45 years, Joneal Joplin to use his award-winning voice for a dramatic reading of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." It was the performance of a lifetime.
Charlie said it best, "What a wonderful career you've had and we're going to bring it to a screaing hault this morning."
Joplin, who has performed more than 100 shows at STAGES St. Louis, The Muny and The Rep, said he was not familar with the song, which set a world record for 17 weeks as the No. 1 song of Billboard's Hot 100.
This summer, Joplin starred in "1776" at The Muny, which was his 9th production of that show.
Here are the full lyrics to "Old Town Road," if you'd like to follow along:
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more (Kio, Kio)
I got the horses in the back
Horse tack is attached
Hat is matte black
Got the boots that's black to match
Ridin' on a horse, ha
You can whip your Porsche
I been in the valley
You ain't been up off that porch, now
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Ridin' on a tractor
Lean all in my bladder
Cheated on my baby
You can go and ask her
My life is a movie
Bull ridin' and boobies
Cowboy hat from Gucci
Wrangler on my booty
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Can't nobody tell me nothin'
You can't tell me nothin'
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road
I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more
I got the