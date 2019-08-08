The Dramatic Reading of Old Town Road is The Best Version You'll Hear

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - Our partner station, KMOX asked a local stage actor of more than 45 years, Joneal Joplin to use his award-winning voice for a dramatic reading of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." It was the performance of a lifetime.

Charlie said it best, "What a wonderful career you've had and we're going to bring it to a screaing hault this morning."

Joplin, who has performed more than 100 shows at STAGES St. Louis, The Muny and The Rep, said he was not familar with the song, which set a world record for 17 weeks as the No. 1 song of Billboard's Hot 100.

This summer, Joplin starred in "1776" at The Muny, which was his 9th production of that show.

Here are the full lyrics to "Old Town Road," if you'd like to follow along:

