Vaping may not be as healthy as you thought, study finds

BOSTON (KEZK) — Vaping is better for your lungs than smoking, right?

Not necessarily, according to a new study.

Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health say many popular e-cigs contain “bacterial and fungal toxins” that are linked with lung disease.

Toxins were found in nearly 25% of the products looked at, including cartridges and e-liquids from 10 of the most popular brands.

Higher amounts of toxins were found in fruit-flavored products.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.