Vaping may not be as healthy as you thought, study finds
Bacteria and fungal toxins that appear in e-cigs are linked to lung disease.
April 24, 2019
BOSTON (KEZK) — Vaping is better for your lungs than smoking, right?
Not necessarily, according to a new study.
Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health say many popular e-cigs contain “bacterial and fungal toxins” that are linked with lung disease.
Toxins were found in nearly 25% of the products looked at, including cartridges and e-liquids from 10 of the most popular brands.
Higher amounts of toxins were found in fruit-flavored products.
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.