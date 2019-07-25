Eating Ice Cream Will Help Sick Kids Today For Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - It's Miracle Treat Day, the annual day where $1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

That includes a couple of local hospitals: St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

It’s #MiracleTreatDay! For every BLIZZARD Treat purchased, $1 or more goes towards helping kids be kids again with happier healing. @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/L1x3GmF3Bz — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 17, 2019

Funds raised will support life-saving equipment, child-life services and critical renovations.

Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised $48,000.

Find your nearby DQ here.

