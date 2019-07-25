A man and woman wait in line at the Dairy Queen on Richmond's north side, 837 10th St., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Eating Ice Cream Will Help Sick Kids Today For Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day

$1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

July 25, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - It's Miracle Treat Day, the annual day where $1 from every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queen locations goes to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

That includes a couple of local hospitals: St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. 

Funds raised will support life-saving equipment, child-life services and critical renovations.

Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised $48,000.

