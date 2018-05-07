Ed Sheeran Celebrates One Year Smoke-Free

Ed Sheeran announced in an Instagram photo this weekend that he is now one year smoke-free.

The "Perfect" singer captioned a photo from one of his concerts "celebrating one year of being a non-smoker today."

According to Newshub, Sheeran has spoken out several times over the years about struggling to quit, telling Ryan Seacrest in 2014 that he had started smoking at just 13 years old. "It sounds bad to say, but I turned 23 two weeks ago and realised I had been smoking for 10 years."

Sheeran vowed that he would finally quit in 2017 along with other efforts to improve his overall health, and it looks like Sheeran has finally kicked the habit.

Congrats Ed!