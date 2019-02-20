Emoji license plates coming to Australia

Drivers in Queensland, Australia, will be able to add emojis to their personalized license plates starting on March 1.

Five of the cartoon faces familiar to smartphone users will be available: "laugh out loud," "wink," "sunglasses," "heart," and "smile." Plates will also have to include three letters and two numbers.

However, a Queensland law expert is questioning whether the plates will be a hindrance to vehicle identification.

"Clearly the government is trying to sex up number plates, with a view to making more money, and I can understand that," Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts tells the Brisbane Times. "But the purpose of number plates is for the police to be able to identify vehicles." He adds, "How do you write down the emoji in your number plate after an accident?"