LOOK: Bull escapes vet, rams into police car

MEXICO, Mo. (KEZK) — A bull escaped from a veterinary clinic on Tuesday morning in Missouri, and started scampering around the streets of Mexico (the city, not the country).

Clinic personnel and some volunteers from a nearby stockyard were eventually able to capture the bull, but only after it rammed into a police car, causing minor damage to the vehicle.

