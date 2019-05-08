LOOK: Bull escapes vet, rams into police car
Just a regular Tuesday morning in Missouri.
May 8, 2019
MEXICO, Mo. (KEZK) — A bull escaped from a veterinary clinic on Tuesday morning in Missouri, and started scampering around the streets of Mexico (the city, not the country).
Clinic personnel and some volunteers from a nearby stockyard were eventually able to capture the bull, but only after it rammed into a police car, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.