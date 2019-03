Who says plastic grocery bags are good for nothing? Not Rosa Ferrigno: The 75-year-old upstate New York resident took 310 plastic Wegman's bags and knitted them into a handsome brown skirt and coat.

As The Democrat & Chronicle reports, "Ferrigno cut the bags into strips and tied them together to make longer, yarn-like strips and knitted those into the suit. The job required gigantic knitting needles that don’t exist in the retail world, so she made those, too, by whittling—yes, whittling—points at the ends of wooden dowels bought at a Michaels store."

THIS PLASTIC BAG SUIT HAS EVERYTHING! Knitting, fabulous grandmothers, creative reuse of single use plastics, last but not least Wegmans! https://t.co/Gsu8lwQqlB via @DandC — Abigail W (@MetadataTomato) March 22, 2019

Ferrigno hates smartphones and television, which is a good thing, because otherwise she wouldn't have time left for her extreme knitting projects.

It took her a total of two months from that first stitch to lining both pieces with sheer brown cotton fabric, The Democrat & Chronicle reports.