Facebook, Instagram suffer outages

Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram, the Associated Press reports.

It is working to resolve the issue, which has lasted more than two hours.

According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started about noon E.T. on Wednesday in parts of the U.S. and Europe. Both Facebook's desktop site and app appear to be affected.

Facebook did not say what is causing the outages.