Feds to Auction Off 2 Boxes of Fyre Fest Merchandise to Pay Back Victims

Federal authorities are hoping that some fans of scams will want to spend big money on Fyre Festival merchandise.

Two boxes of Fyre T-shirts, hats, wristbands, medallions, and sweatshirts will reportedly be auctioned off at a later date to provide some financial restitution to the victims of Billy McFarland's sham music event.

"We know that there is tremendous interest in these items in the New York metro area in particular," the U.S. Marshals Service said. (Hey, which one of you narcs told the feds that New York is where all the ironic hipsters live?)

McFarland was sentenced in 2018 to six years in prison on multiple counts of fraud.